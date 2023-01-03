White Reaper have just released their latest single, “Pink Slip,” following up the previously released “Fog Machine” and “Pages,” with the latter having just climbed into the top 15 at alternative radio.

All three singles will appear on White Reaper’s upcoming album, Asking for a Ride, which is set to arrive on January 27th via Elektra Entertainment.

The release of “Pink Slip” is joined by an accompanying visualizer, which features live footage and behind the scenes clips shot over the past year with additional visual effects by Harry Steel.

Up next, White Reaper will hit the road for their 2023 North American “Asking for a Ride” headline tour. The upcoming trek will feature special guests Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Taipei Houston, and Mamalarky on select dates, and will kick off February 7th (full tour itinerary below).

The forthcoming dates will see White Reaper’s long awaited return to touring after having spent years living on the road, headlining and supporting some of their idols – Pearl Jam, Weezer, and The Killers – while making festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and more.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Asking for a Ride Bozo Fog Machine Getting into Trouble w/ the Boss Funny Farm Pink Slip Heaven or Not Crawlspace Thorn Pages

Tour dates:

February 7 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +#

February 9 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy +#

February 10 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall +#

February 11 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall +#

February 13 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Studio +#

February 14 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn +#

February 15 – Dallas, TX – Granada +#

February 17 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad +#

February 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom +#

February 19 – San Diego, CA – Music Box +#

February 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre +#

February 22 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall +#

February 24 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre +#

February 25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile +#

February 26 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre +#

March 2 – Denver, CO – Summit *&

March 3 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room *&

March 4 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid *&

March 6 – Des Moines, IA – Woolys *&

March 7 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *&

March 8 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall *&

March 10 – Chicago, IL – Metro *&

March 11 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *&

March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls *&

March 14 – Toronto, ON – Opera House *&

March 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza &

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts &

March 19 – Boston, MA – Royale &

March 22 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *&

March 23 – Atlanta, GA – Hell *&

March 24 – Nashville, TN – Basement East *&

March 25 – Louisville, KY – Headliners *&

+ Narrow Head

# Taipei Houston

* Militarie Gun

& Mamalarky