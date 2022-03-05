Just awarded with a Silver Button by YouTube, emerging recording artist Besomorph follows his early 2022 success with his latest release in the new single “Blessed” featuring M.I.M.E. and 2Scratch. Blending an undeniable dance vibe with authentic hip-hop rhythm and flow, the song delivers organic chemistry between a new star and a pioneer hip-hop artist for a potential song of the year experience. A fulfilling listen for any newfound fan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CadH7HKPZzM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

About Besomorph, with three million monthly Spotify listeners infatuated with his infused dark melodicism with electronic music. His unique sound has made him the most-streamed German artist in electronic music. Entering the industry as a DJ, in 2016 he switched to recording artist to expand his creativity.

“Blessed” follows a great ongoing 2022 run so far from the emerging artist with a previous single “Ruin Your Life” moving through the charts and new EP, Burn Me Up, identified as a must-hear in today’s music. All the releases lead to a highly-anticipated upcoming album, slated for late-2022. “Blessed” is available on all digital streaming platforms via own imprint.

Listen to Besomorph’s new song below and follow the new artist daily on social media.