Jimmy Pé is a rising star with 10 years of grind that has graduated into full-blown stardom. Today, the multi-talented Slovakian releases his first visual of 2022 for the artist’s new song “Pé Is Not Dead!” The new video is filled with unpredictable surprises and streaming everywhere now, listen here.

Visually, Jimmy’s new video is the hard-hitting, bass-house-infused experience that is complemented by a fast-paced, grungy music video that embodies explicitness, humor, and so much more all in one go. The story expressed is of two reckless, unhinged killers, who get their fix through taking the lives of victims via their lethally produced music. After successfully accomplishing their goal twice, it is the 3rd potential victim where the story takes an unexpected turn.

Sonically, “Pé Is Not Dead!” fires off on all cylinders. Embracing a ‘less is more,’ direction in the design of the production. The piercing tech-house drum work blending in with wubs and wobbles feels as if they are popping out of the speakers. This combination delivers a powerful, gritty disposition as euphoric as it is infectious.

Jimmy’s latest release sets up more new music and, expectedly, a forthcoming project in late-2022. Until then, for daily updates on Jimmy Pe, follow him on social media.

Warning: This video contains fast flashing images. It may cause discomfort or trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

Watch the new video below.