The unstoppable Houston recording artist Laray Da Savage continues his 2022 tirade with the release of his latest visual from his popular Be Right Back album in “Free Spirit.” For the latest, Laray taps Mic’Lu Production for direction as he and his crew wild out together over the new star’s rowdy cadence and catchy hook. Stream the song and album, available now on all DSPs via Sankofa Sounds.

Be Right Back is littered with hits from the new artist. Among the 15 songs are previously released singles “BBL,” “Heartbreaks” and “Wavy.” After receiving a huge co-sign from fellow Houston native Trae Tha Truth, Laray and his star power spread like wildfire throughout the south. Collectively, Laray catalog has accumulated over 5 million streams. The popularity of the latest album has generated buzz for a quick sequel as Laray continues to campaign Be Right Back.

Watch Laray and the gang turn up in the new visual for “Free Spirit” below.