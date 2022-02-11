Jon Suarez has toured all over the world and collaborated with the biggest names in the game already. Now, he wants to capitalize on the newfound fame with a timeless catalog to back. On a current wave, he drops the first track of the year in the dark-dance single, titled “Social Distortion.” A warm-up for what’s to come, the song delivers a popular house sound with signature ingredients.

“Social Distortion was a challenge I set for myself to expand on my sound and repertoire as a producer,” says Suarez in a press release. “Vibey house music is what I love to produce and this track is very different from that and what people have heard from me in the past. The song is really uplifting and big; it’s emotional as well. The plot behind the title was to spotlight the social issues we face, how distorted we seem to be in the world nowadays. I’m working close with my team to create an awesome music video to bring that plot and vision together. Stay tuned!”

“Social Distortion” follows an amazing 2021 for the rising star, which includes a string of hits such as “Disco Lights,” “Worry ‘Bout” and the latest hit, “Rabbit Hole.” Suarez’s latest is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan. He will be releasing more new music this year that leads up to an anticipated album release, arriving late-2022. “Social Distortion” is available everywhere via Darklight Recordings.

Check out the new single by Jon Suarez below and follow him here.