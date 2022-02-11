The rising star finds himself in the sand.

He took the world by storm with his breakout single “Meet You.” Now, rising star Xandor prepares for a big 2022 with a great love track, titled “Alive,” coming right on time for Valentine’s Day. In the new video, Xandor and love interest play on the beach while he searches for himself in the Sahara. The track delivers a future house pop sound with silky, sensual, catchy bounce. Arguably the new artist’s best song yet.

“Alive” is a song that I wrote during covid lockdown with the very talented Clara Hurtado. Emphasizes that we are strong, and we will get through this pandemic together and that we are alive, and that’s a gift we shouldn’t take for granted. It’s an inspirational song aiming to heal and inspire people to keep fighting for what makes them feel Alive, and I hope to touch people’s hearts with it. What makes you feel Alive?”

Xandor credits his influence to The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Tame Impala, Madeon, Skrillex, Rüfüs Du Sol and many more. “Alive” follows his 2021 single release “Echo.” The latest single arrives with anticipation of his full-length project arriving late-2022. “Alive” is available now via own imprint.

You may watch “Alive” below and stream it here.