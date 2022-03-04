Rising Los Angeles recording artist SOUNDSLIKELANG makes his formal debut after a buzzing 2020 with the release of his debut EP, Midnight and the City. Satisfying his grassroots fanbase with a three-song collection that explores his creativity, direction and so much more. It’s a 2022 must-hear in music.

Produced entirely by SOUNDSLIKELANG-himself, the project evokes the feelings of freedom within the unlimited boundaries of electronic music as he offers emotive soundscape, insatiable & blissful deep synths, all building up to thrilling drops that will have listeners eager to hit the dance floor with good company. For newfound fans, SOUNDSLIKELANG is intriguing following his successful track record that includes collaborations with Justin Bieber, Poo Bear, The Game, Post Malone, B.O.B., Kelly Rowland. Midnight and the City is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as he embarks on ascending from buzzing new artist to this year’s best new artist.

In 2022, fans can expect performances, both locally in Los Angeles and nationwide. With exciting new collaborations and a string of single releases leading into his next EP, recently teased at his sold-out release party. Until his next release, hear the new project below and follow SOUNDSLIKELANG on social media for daily updates and more.

Stream the full debut below.