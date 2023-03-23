After getting “Back In Dat Mode” with help from video director Erikson Corniel and a noteworthy sync placement on the NFL Network ‘Sunday Spotlight’ segment back in January, Massachusetts musician Tyler Loyal slows things down with the debut of his latest R&B single “2AM (You Know).” Co-produced with GRAMMY award-winning instrumentalist Diego Ave, the after-hours appropriate track is a change of pace from Tyler’s previous Hip-Hop release and finds The City on a Hill’s best-kept secret spotlighting his radio-ready vocal ability.

Detailing the song’s central theme in a press statement, the talented triple threat reveals:

“I tend to find inspiration in the women from my past. My recent relationship has been the driving factor for a lot of my recent work, especially when it comes to a song like this. I’ve been told I’m a toxic partner, whatever that means. From my perspective, it’s hard to cut off something you really want. My love is like a drug. I make love with passion. They always come back, and so do I.”

Tyler Loyal is a Boston-born genre-bending artist, songwriter, and producer who holds an air of confident composure over every track that he touches. Having a passion for rapping since the age of eight, the Massachusetts native made an impressive intro to the industry as a teenager in 2017 by way of this Soundcloud premiered single “Better Off As Friends,” which went on to accumulate 300K+ streams with barely any promotion. As Tyler continued to develop his craft, in 2018, he dropped “The Bottom” and solidified his buzz locally.

Consistent work and development continued the following years, birthing more well-received material such as “Enemy” In 2019, he turned up the heat with several releases, including “Options,” “Gone For The Summer,” and the Jay Gwuapo collaboration “Level Up.” Determined as ever with more to prove, Tyler linked with rapper Jay Critch for his early 2020 single “Hit Me” leading into his debut project ‘When You Decide’ and the follow up project ‘Nova’ featuring standout cut “PSYCHO” in 2021.

Stream Tyler Loyal’s “2AM (You Know)” on your DSP of choice after the jump via So Rebel-AWAL and watch his On The Radar freestyle here.