Priscilla from Substream Records sits down with their new artist, Birdsałl. He talks life, how he went from solely writing for other people to finally writing for himself, his awesome new music, his love for tequila, wine, sharks, AND his brand new single “Selfish” – available everywhere now!

Raised in Minneapolis, Birdsałl has spent the last 10 years working and writing with some of the greatest rock minds of the 21st century including Mitch Lucker, Danny Worsnop, Yelawolf, Every Time I Die and many more. During this time, Birdsałl also wrote a number of country hits for Nashville artists, as well as placed a track on a major Hollywood motion picture as an unsigned artist.

Having traveled the world several times over, Birdsałl soon fell in love with the bright and vibrant Pop and R&B scene after spending a period of time writing in LA. As an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, Birdsałl combined all of his influences and experiences to quickly cement himself as a rising star attracting attention from labels and producers around the world.

With his debut pop EP ‘Hot Money’ (out October 2nd on Substream Records), filled with bright melodies and infectious hooks, Birdsałl is here to brighten up the rest of 2020.

Check out his newest music video for “SELFISH” below!

Connect with Birdsałl

Spotify

Instargram

Facebook

Twitter