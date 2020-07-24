Sundressed announce new album + share “Your Frequency”

Arizona indie punks Sundressed have just announced the details surrounding their new album, Home Remedy. The record is set to be released on September 18th via Rude Records and will feature the previously released singles, “Oh Please” and “Home Remedy.”

“Home Remedy is a record about getting better by any means necessary,” shares Sundressed frontman Trevor Hedges. “Despite many setbacks, I truly believe we were able to make our most authentic and honest record yet.”

Today, Sundressed have also shared a brand new single, “Your Frequency,” which can be heard below.

Hedges continues: “‘Your Frequency’ is about the “side-hustle” culture. How its never okay to relax, how something always comes up when you’re almost ahead. This song is about the desire to have less worry about essential needs and have more time to be human.”

Check out the artwork and track-listing below, and pre-order Home Remedy here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: