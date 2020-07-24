After Silk Road, Bay Area’s Chow Mane Drops “Tasty” New Video

A unique style, undeniable charisma and great sense of humor, fast-rising Bay Area recording artist Chow Mane is equipped with all the necessary essentials to become Hip Hop’s next big star. During the pandemic, the San Jose-native has maintained buzzworthy stature in the slew release of EPs like, The Idea of You and Luv Or Lack Thereof. Today, the new sensation unveils the visual presentation for his new song, titled, “Tasty.”

Directed by the talented Dale Keano, the video is an Alice In Wonderland-esqe fantasy sequence, offering a playful, buoyant vibe with multi-colored visuals that mimic that of your favorite video game nostalgia. “The “tasty!” phrase started as an accident – I used to do these cooking videos in my stories and end them with a bite and a “tasty!”. That got such a positive response and engagement that I just continued doing it until it really became a part of the brand,” he says.

Alongside “Tasty,” Chow Mane release a two-track EP last month called Silk Road. The project features guest appearances by AllBlack and Oksami and new song, “Xanadu.” The new music elevates his popularity to a 25,000 stream monthly average on Spotify.

Chow Mane is expected to release a new project late-2020 on Five Spice Entertainment. “Tasty” is an essential track for any newfound fan to get familiar with the rising star and his music. After the stream, continue to follow Chow Mane story on social media for daily updates and more.

Watch the new release now.