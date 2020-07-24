Half Mile Home Gives Hope With Single, “Lord I Need You”

Half Mile Home is a thriving Ohio-based gospel trio accomplishing greatness from the unknown musical territory. Continue to pursue greatness, the group unveils their catchy new single, titled, “Lord I Need You.” Hoping to uplift during these trying times, HMH’s new track comes right on time.

“Lord I Need You” was derived from people’s need of healing during these heavy times and the cry for God’s love. The Ohio natives believe there is no stronger time to call on Jesus. The world can not rely on no one else. That became the inspiration for “Lord I Need You.” The song was produced by Todd Burton and Khyrie Tyler and written by Pastor Jeffrey A. Dennis.

“Lord I Need You” appears on the trio’s new project Urban Inspiration. After the listen, continue to follow Half Mile Home’s music, socially, on the group’s Instagram.

Watch it here.