Less than one month after releasing their latest single, “Kill,” Trophy Eyes is back to deliver fans with another taste of new music with “Life In Slow Motion.” Both tracks are lifted from their upcoming album, Suicide and Sunshine, which will be released on June 23rd via Hopeless Records and help usher in a new era for Trophy Eyes.

With “Life In Slow Motion,” frontman John Floreani touched on his perspective of life and all of the meaningful moments that are packed in between the monotony of every-day life.

Expanding further on the meaning behind the song, Floreani says “‘LLife in Slow Motion’ is my assessment of life itself, and the way we as humans navigate life and time here on Earth. Searching for meaning in chaos, I found myself seeing signs in number patterns and small examples of beauty in ordinary life; a hug at the bar exchanged between friends, a crinkled photo of a loved one kept close, a kindness or a smile. What they mean, I can’t say, but sometimes if you look hard enough and sit quietly enough, life reaches out and speaks to you.”

Listen to “Life In Slow Motion” below, and pre-save the new record from Trophy Eyes here.