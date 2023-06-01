You ain’t the hottest if you ain’t big flexin’, and rising star Lil Duece is on fire right now with the release of his Daj Dolla-featured new single “Big Flex,” which is accompanied with music video.

A follow-up to his latest single “Blessings,” the Larry J-produced single’s visual stars Lil Duece roaming the streets with the gang and getting to the bag while enjoying their trendy lifestyle. Aligned with Daj Dolla, the two stars trade off trendsetting street lyrics with one another and show new and old fans why they got next up.

“Big Flex” will appear on Lil Duece’s upcoming album coming in 2023. The Inglewood native released two album prior in 2 Vicious (2021) and Demons & Angels (2020) that generated the artist’s current fame. Lil Duece is best known for his hit song “Outside.” The infectious track has exceeded a collective 1.5 million streams across all platforms and over 1 million views on YouTube since its release in mid-February 2021.

“Big Flex,” available now on all streaming platforms, is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the West Coast artist. Daj Dolla appears on the track courtesy of own label.

Watch “Big Flex” below, and afterward, follow Lil Duece on social media.