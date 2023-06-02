Award-winning Los Angeles DJ Sak Noel is trailblazing a path to the top of the charts right now with his influence and undeniable music. Building on the popularity, Sak releases his newest track titled “Trueno.” The song’s triumph extends beyond social media, as it has also garnered radio support and recently secured a spot on Sirius XM CH 13 Globalization.

“I did not expect “Trueno” to have this massive support, especially from such big names,” said Sak Noel. “I produced this record out of pure joy, not thinking at all about the result and enjoying the process as much as I could. I produced it for me. I guess that is the way but we keep forgetting in this industry.”

“Trueno” is reshaping the boundaries of musical fusion and proving that independent artists can achieve remarkable success in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry. The song has achieved widespread acclaim without the backing of significant promotional efforts. Renowned artists such as Diplo and Dillon Francis have lent their support to the song, recognizing its unique appeal.

Sak Noel currently generates 1,525,691 monthly listeners on Spotify and over one million subscribers on YouTube. As “Trueno” soars, the rising star is preparing for his forthcoming album, which is slated for late 2023. His goal is to help upcoming latin producers from around the globe achieve their dreams by having an outlet where they can showcase their talent.

