Today, Yellowcard have announced that they will be releasing their new EP, Childhood Eyes, on July 7th via their new home in Equal Vision Records. The release marks the first new material from the band since their final, self-titled album in 2016. Pre-orders are available here.

“I just wanted to let you know how excited we are to be releasing our new EP ‘Childhood Eyes’ on Equal Vision Records,” Yellowcard guitarist/vocalist Ryan Key says. “I still remember in 1999, driving to a little store in Jacksonville Beach where I grew up called CD Connection and purchasing my copy of Saves the Day’s ‘Through Being Cool.’ The fact that we’re going to have a record on the same imprint as Saves the Day is so so cool for all of us. Thank you so much to the Equal Vision family for having us and working so hard to make this EP for you all. We’re looking forward to getting on tour this summer as well.”

“Equal Vision Records holds great admiration for Yellowcard’s exceptional artistic creativity and profound originality; we are thrilled to be afforded the opportunity to contribute to their success during this exciting new chapter,” says Matthew Gordner of Equal Vision.

Not wanting to keep fans waiting for long, Yellowcard has also released the title-track “Childhood Eyes” today as well, which can be heard below. The song boasts the familiar sound that propelled Yellowcard to stardom 20 years ago, while bringing in new elements that feel fresh and has the band rejuvenated and excited as ever for new music.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing songs where the verses explore the struggle or the pain of an experience, and the chorus tries to find a way out of it,” Key explains. “That’s a pretty classic Yellowcard thing to do. But I’m particularly proud of these lyrics, because they’re 43 year-old Ryan writing, not 23 year-old Ryan writing. Because although we knew we were trying to capture the spirit of ‘Paper Walls,’ we didn’t want to literally recreate it. So instead I got to write from where I am right now. And that’s kind of the mission statement of this whole thing—I found this again and I’m not going to give up.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Three Minutes More (feat. Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil) Childhood Eyes Hiding In The Light Honest From The Jump The Places We’ll Go (feat. Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional)

Tour dates:

^ signifies dates with Mayday Parade

* signifies dates with Story of the Year

# signifies dates with Anberlin

+ signifies dates with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life

~ Not a Live Nation date Tickets On Sale here.