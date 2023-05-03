Trophy Eyes have just released a brand new single, “Kill.” The song is set to appear on their upcoming new album, Suicide and Sunshine, which will be released on June 23rd via Hopeless Records.

“Kill” is a single that was written about the universal experience of heartbreak warfare and the scars that we all wear throughout our lives.

Expanding more on the single, Trophy Eyes’ John Floreani shares, “All’s fair in love and war. We all carry the scars of love lost. They become visible in the things we do, our actions and our words. Like machines we continue, only now worn and rattling. Capable of our primary function, but with a little less grace each time. Some people use love as a weapon, and ‘Kill’ is about those people.”

Listen to “Kill” below and pre-order Suicide and Sunshine here.

f