English rockers You Me At Six have announced that they will be hitting there road this upcoming fall for their first headlining U.S. tour since 2019. The tour will be in support of their latest album, Truth Decay, which is out now via Rise Records.

You Me At Six will be bringing out alternative/pop multimedia artist Mothica, as well as post-hardcore rock band Wolf & Bear. The tour will kick off on September 22nd in New York City, and will include appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock before wrapping up on October 14th in Los Angeles, California.

“Really looking forward to coming back to the US, especially as we’re bringing along Mothica and Wolf & Bear, it has always been a favourite place of ours to tour,” shares vocalist Josh Franceschi. “Truth Decay is coming!”

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, May 5th at 10am local time. More information regarding tickets can be found here.

Tour dates:

9/22 New York, NY Irving Plaza

9/23 Pittsburgh, PA Enclave

9/24 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival*

9/26 Chicago, IL The Metro

9/27 Nashville, TN Basement East

9/29 Charlotte, NC The Underground

9/30 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/1 Orlando, FL The Beacham

10/3 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall

10/4 Houston, TX Rise Rooftop

10/6 San Diego, CA House of Blues

10/7 San Francisco, CA August Hall

10/8 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival*

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

10/11 Denver, CO The Gothic Theatre

10/12 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

10/13 Phoenix, AZ The Nile Theater

10/14 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

* Festival appearance, line up differs