Diego Gonzalez is the new 17-year-old sensation from Seattle, Washington, with stunning vocals and a red-hot hit song emerging in “You & I” on Island Records. In celebration of signing with Island, Diego makes his international debut with the release of a remix version of the song featuring the international phenomenon Zack Tabudlo (“Pano”).

The remix amplifies the viral hit’s appeal, with Diego Gonzalez delivering his signature vocals over evocative verses that practically melt into the

spacious beat and loose guitar. Zack Tabudlo and his smooth duet blends in perfectly with the song’s overall aesthetics. The must-hear remix will demand future collaborations between the two acts by desired fans. The new collaboration has gradually generated widespread popularity in Indonesia, Malaysia, and across social media.

Originally released in November 2022, both the original and the sped-up version of “You & I” have accumulated over 33 million streams across all streaming platforms. “You & I” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans to begin exploring Gonzalez’s impressive catalog, which currently garners over three million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In other news, Gonzalez is featured on the new thekid.ACE single “Butterflies,” which was released last February. Zack Tabudlo also released his latest album, Zack: For All, in February on Valentine’s Day. The album includes standout songs like “I’ll Be With You,” “Scream,” and “Hinga.” Zack Tabudlo appears on “You & I” courtesy of Republic Records Philippines.

Stream the “You & I” remix below.