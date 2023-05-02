LA based multi-platinum two-time GRAMMY-Award nominated artist K.Flay has released her new single ‘Raw Raw’. The song is her first new music of 2023 and first since confirming that she has gone completely deaf in her right ear. ‘Raw Raw’ is accompanied by the official music video which offers a psychologically chilling visual that taps into the disorienting effects of her real-life physical disability.

“‘Raw Raw’ is the start of my next chapter. After losing half my hearing last fall, I was faced with a sudden and intense episode of fear and vulnerability. Like, could I even make music again? Once I got into my recovery and started writing and recording, I knew that I could. And what I wanted to create was music that felt properly rock but also properly future oriented. Uninhibited and different. “With ‘Raw Raw’ I wanted to capture what vulnerability really feels like. Outwardly it might seem tender, but on the inside it’s messy and bloody and somewhat terrifying. It’s a chainsaw buzzing at your throat.”

-K.Flay

The new single is her second for new label GIANT Music and the first from a new full-length studio album coming autumn 2023. The video was directed by Griffin Olis (Nicki Minaj, The Aces, Ozuna) and the song was produced by K.Flay, Jason Suwito (Imagine Dragons, COIN, Sir Sly) and Brad Hale (Now Now).

‘Raw Raw’ comes with news of a UK and European autumn headline tour where K.Flay will perform in London, Manchester, Berlin, Paris, Vienna and beyond. It follows a massive US Spring/Summer co-headline tour with grandson kicking off in May.

News of the live shows is welcome for fans who learned via Instagram on September 8th2022 that K.Flay was losing her hearing due to a rare condition called SSNHL (Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss) and Labyrinthitis and had to cancel her fall tour plans to deal with the medical emergency.

UK / EU Tour Dates

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland

Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany

Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic

Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany

Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria

Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany

Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK

Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK

