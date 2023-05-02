Today, Angel Du$t have returned with a brand new two-song single, Very Aggressive b/w Love Slam. It’s another exquisite entry into the discography of perhaps the most daring band in punk/hardcore, and also serves as a glimpse into what 2023 holds for Angel Du$t.

Produced by singer/guitarist Justice Tripp, engineered by Paul Mercer, and mixed by Steve Wright, and mastered by Tony Eichler, Very Aggressive b/w Love Slam finds Angel Du$t diving into their seemingly endless well of biting guitars and hyper catchy melodies. The two tracks manage to tap into elements from every era of the band’s catalog, combining rock and roll swagger, hardcore ferocity, and detailed production flourishes to prove once again that there’s no other band doing it quite like them.

“This was the first time I’ve ever produced our music myself,” Tripp explains. “I think what’s important about that is the freedom to try anything you have in mind. Rock & roll is such a broad spectrum of music but I think sometimes people will focus in on just one thing. I wanted to try and represent a lot of different angles–all of the things Angel Du$t has been so far. It feels like we’re just totally off the leash.”

“Very Aggressive” features guest vocals from Citizen singer Mat Kerekes and captures the try-anything-once approach that Angel Du$t has pulled off so well over the years. “There’s this certain spirit I’m looking for in all music,” Tripp says, “I tried to capture a lot of different eras of rock music in this one song.” Lyrically the track exemplifies Tripp’s ability to boil down a feeling into its most primal and effective musical delivery. “It’s the opposite of passive aggressive,” he says, “I’d rather just get everything out there than let something hang over anyone.”

On the b-side, “Love Slam” is pure Angel Du$t, a spiritual successor to “Slam” from 2013’s Xtra Raw. The song’s stomping final moments feel like a reminder of the unbridled energy that’s at the center of Tripp’s songwriting, regardless of what sonic territory he’s exploring. “No matter what I do, whatever you hear me making–I’m gonna jump off this stage and land on you.”

Tour Dates:

05/17 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *

05/18 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

05/20 Miami, FL @ Gramps *

05/21 Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Fest

05/22 Columbia, SC @ The New Brookland Tavern *

05/23 Asheville, NC @ Different World *

05/24 Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar *

05/25 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Fest

05/26 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground *

05/27 Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse *

06/07 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick +

06/08 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium +

06/09 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall +

06/10 Sacramento, CA @ Harlows ^

06/12 Las Vega, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall ^

06/13 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

06/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

06/15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s ^

06/16 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

06/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

* w/ Life’s Question, Jivebomb

^ w/ End It

+ w/ Narrowhead, Lil