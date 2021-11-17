Coming off the heels of the 2021 Shaky Knees, the announcement for the 2022 installment has dropped. The festival is set for April 29th- May 1st with headliners Green Day (Friday), Nine Inch Nails (Saturday) and My Morning Jacket (Sunday) and will take place at Central Park in Downtown Atlanta.

The impressive lineup features over 50 bands on four stages, including Khruangbin, Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Spoon and Highly Suspect. 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 11th at 10am ET via www.shakykneesfestival.com.

VIP Tickets include up-close, prime viewing areas at three stages, plus a viewing platform with elevated sightlines of the main stage. VIP also includes two VIP Lounges that feature shady seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary bites, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer and water.

Platinum Tickets include exclusive viewing areas at three stages, a Platinum viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, and access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge featuring a full-service open bar, complimentary bites and catered dinner, relaxed seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, concierge services and more. To purchase 3-Day or 1-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.shakykneesfestival.com/tickets. Prices will increase closer to the festival.

Head to www.shakykneesfestival.com to sign up to be the first to receive Shaky Knees updates and information and follow Shaky Knees on social media to stay in the loop on all festival announcements. Facebook | Instagram | Twitter.