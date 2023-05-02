Today, multi-platinum, chart-toppers Shinedown have announce their upcoming fall leg of their highly-successful “The Revolutions Live” tour. For their fall leg, Shinedown will be joined by Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

The fall run of shows will kick off on September 3rd in St. Louis, Missouri, kicking off a 26-date run of headlining shows and festival appearances. Tickets are on sale this Friday May 5th at 10am local time. Various presales will be available Wednesday, May 3 through Thursday, May 4. VIP packages featuring exclusive access available for purchase.

This week, Shinedown’s hit single “A Symptom of Being Human” jumped into the Top 25 at Hot AC Radio. Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano, and a powerful vocal delivery from front man Brent Smith, “A Symptom Of Being Human” celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing Shinedown’s gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity.

Shinedown is currently on their spring tour playing to sold out arenas across the country, with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New. For this current run of shows, Shinedown has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to donate $1 for every ticket sold.

Tour dates:

September 3 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

September 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

September 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

September 8 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

September 9 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *^

September 12 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~

September 13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

September 15 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Bike Fest*^

September 16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

September 19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 21 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #

September 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

September 24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

September 26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre #

September 29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater #

September 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

October 3 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater #

October 5 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

October 6 – Allen, TX @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center #

October 8 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

October 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum #

October 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

October 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

October 15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater #

October 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

October 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES:

May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse =

May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena =

May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena =

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center =

July 14 – Fargo, ND @ Red River Valley Fair ^$

July 16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee +$

July 17 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center +$$

July 20 – Monticello, IA @ Jones County Fair *##

July 21 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live ^$$

July 23 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort ^$$

Newly Added Dates in Bold

#Papa Roach and Spiritbox supporting

~ Spiritbox supporting

$ Saint Asonia and Sleep Theory supporting

## Saint Asonia supporting

$$ Sleep Theory supporting

*Festival date, with no support, just Shinedown

^Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date

+An Intimate Night with Shinedown

= Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New