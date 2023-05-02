Today, the Jonas Brothers have announced their most ambitious outing yet: a massive 35-date stadium and arena tour. Simply titled “The Tour,” the band will be performing five albums every night on the run.

Details of the tour come on the heels of their highly successful and sold-out Broadway residency, as well as their two-date stop at Yankee Stadium, which will kick off the tour in August.

Jonas Brothers will hit numerous legendary venues across North America this summer and fall, including the aforementioned Yankee Stadium in New York City, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Arlington’s Globe Life Field, and many more.

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59pm ET for the Verified Fan presale here. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9th.

Tour dates:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair^

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center