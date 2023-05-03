After releasing singles “Day 1’s” and “Milano” back in March, Virginia vocalist NXTFRIDAY unloads the official visual for “Off Her Mind.” Detailing the story of a troubled woman who is tormented by the memories of a past love, the song captures the excruciating pain of heartbreak. Despite her best efforts to move on, she can’t shake the feeling of longing for the one who got away.

Explaining the significance of his latest small-screen adaptation, the Commonwealth state crooner shares: “This record was created as a reflection of my past experiences. In short, it’s a piece of myself that I wanted to share with the world.”

In May of 2020, VA-based Hip-Hop triple threat NXTFRIDAY arrived in complete anonymity by way of a quickstrike loosie titled “Lost.”. Though critics and fans alike have developed theories about the mysterious talent’s origins, very little is known about the talent’s early beginnings.

Watch the Paulo Martinez-directed clip for “Off Her Mind” and stream the song’s audio after the jump via W2F Entertainment/United Masters.