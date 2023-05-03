Nicki Minaj’s in-house songwriter/producer and Baltimore native Tate Kobang lends a hand to VA-based Pusha T signee Why Not Duce for a new collaboration titled “The DMV.”

Anchored by some amazing production from YG! Beats, the braggadocious cut, follows up his well-received solo drop “Im Up Text,” released back in March and serves as a celebratory track in honor of his handful of performances during Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival this past weekend.

In a press statement detailing how the record came together, W.N.D. explains:

“Pusha set up studio time for us a while back, and we ended up creating an entire EP in like 8 hours. This song always stuck out to us, though, so we decided to run it as a Summer single.”

Why Not Duce is a 26-year-old performer hailing from the small Commonwealth town of Waverly. The substantial buzz the burgining entertainer generated locally caught the ear of Grammy-nominated recording artist Pusha T, who soon after signed him to his Heir Wave Music Group imprint.

Stream the DC, Maryland, and Virginia solidarity enforcing single “The DMV” after the jump on your DSP of choice via HWMG/Sparta Distribution.