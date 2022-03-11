At long last, Drug Church have released their highly anticipated fourth full-length, Hygiene. Out today via Pure Noise Records, the album is a bold leap forward for punk’s most beloved agitators, proving exactly why Drug Church are one of the most singular bands in modern guitar music.

Hygiene is a testament to Drug Church‘s unique ability to make distinctly outsider music that’s also welcoming and instantly satisfying. The record leans into this seemingly contradictory path, managing to retain the tension between overt melody and visceral aggression that makes Drug Church so appealing, while also pushing into new sonic territory. To celebrate the release of Hygiene, the band have shared their new music for “Tiresome” a triumphant blast of hooks and vitriol that shows why, despite their uncompromising nature, Drug Church is for everyone.

Drug Church‘s 2018 LP, Cheer, and their 2021 EP, Tawny both drew acclaim from fans and critics alike, and now Hygiene immediately makes it clear that the band aren’t content to rest on their laurels. The Albany and Los Angeles-based five-piece—vocalist Patrick Kindlon, guitarists Nick Cogan and Cory Galusha, bassist Pat Wynne, and drummer Chris Villeneuve—build on the most tuneful moments of their past work without losing any of the combustable hardcore energy that has made them so appealing to fans of both heavy and hooky music. Throughout the album Kindlon’s lyrics are as incisive as ever. He walks a tightrope between observation, honesty, frustration, and humor—wading into the absurdity of life; the relationships between art and the people consuming it; and the primacy of following your own path—and somehow achieves a tone that’s as blunt as it is nuanced. The result is an album that captures a band truly at the top of their game, and demands conversations and stage dives in equal measure.

Drug Church are touring heavily in support of Hygiene. The band’s lengthy North American headlining tour is currently underway, with support from One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and LURK. See full itinerary below.

1. Fun’s Over

2. Super Saturated

3. Plucked

4. Million Miles of Fun

5. Detective Lieutenant

6. Tiresome

7. World Impact

8. Premium Offer

9. Piss & Quiet

10. Athlete on Bench