Toronto based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist GRAE shares her new single “Boxes,” which is lifted off her debut LP Whiplash out April 15th. The track was co-written with GRAE’s long-time collaborator Connor Seidel and co-producer Derek Hoffman.

We asked GRAE to weigh in on the single and here is what she had to say; ‘Boxes’ was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, and directed by Gemma Warren. We wanted to create a video that captured youth, nostalgia and memories. The song is about growing up and coming to terms with leaving a part of you behind, and the photo booth set captured that sentimentality I had felt when I wrote the track. I love Gemma and her creative vision, I’m so happy with how the video turned out!

‘Boxes’ is my favourite track off the album. I created it with two of my favourite producers ever! Derek Hoffman and Connor Seidel. The track is about growing up and coming to terms with adulthood. Looking back on your youth and realizing you’re ‘not that kid anymore.’ It’s about wanting to mature but being afraid, as you don’t want to lose such a significant part of yourself. I came up with the idea when I woke up one morning, looked around my room and thought about how I wanted to take all of my band posters down, that was a really emotional thing for me because I’ve had them up since I can remember. I physically felt nauseous as I packed away my posters, band T-shirts and I realized this was my coming of age moment. I was drowning in nostalgia and didn’t know how to feel about it. Writing ‘Boxes’ helped me get those feelings out and this song really means a lot to me.

GRAE – “WHIPLASH” LP TRACKLISTING

1. Boxes

2. Spinning

3. Soft

4. Grenade

5. Forget You

6. No Lovey Dovey

7. Outta This World

8. Room In The Desert

9. Like You

10. How Very Dare You

11. Don’t Know To Girlfriend

TOUR DATES:

*Luna Li Show

April 29 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club*

April 30 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz*

May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bardot Hollywood

May 4 – New York, NY @ Berlin