Rising Houston star Laray Da Savage continues to campaign his new album, Be Right Back, with the drop of the album’s latest visual for the track “Wavy.” After addressing his broken heart in the previously released “Heartbreaks,” Laray gets dressed up in the latest designer threads to ride the waves in the Keanu Livigni-directed visual. In the video, Laray rides through the south on a horse, kicking flavor and prophesizing about the greatness he is about to bring to the industry. “Ain’t no one hot at me,” he raps.

“Wavy was originally a freestyle,” says LDS in a press release. “I jumped in the booth and started talking that talk! lol I honestly was just reflecting on my accomplishments. Reminiscing about how far I’ve come.”

“Wavy” is the third single release from Laray’s latest album, which follows breakout tracks “BBL” and “Heartbreaks.” Be Right Back, out now via Sankofa Sounds, is a 15-track collection that spotlights the recording artist’s undeniable charisma, magnetic wordplay and effortless creativity. As he fills into his new moniker, the voice of the streets, Laray Da Savage has the ability to take the industry by storm. He is a 2022 artist-to-watch.

After the view, continue to follow Laray Da Savage daily on social media.

You may take a look at the new video for “Wavy” below and stream Laray Da Savage’s full album, here.