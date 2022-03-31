Artists on the rise Frut releases the first single of 2022 with the must-hear new collaboration with rising star singer/songwriter RYAHN called “Happening Again.” For the dance-ready mid-tempo debut, RYAHN rolls the Venice Beach with her friends as she stars in the Michael Cruz-edited clip. Influenced by Tropical House and Pop, the song’s mellow guitar melody is complemented by fun, boppy drums – making it the ideal chill dance beat juxtaposed with lyrics of classic heartbreak. Stream it below.

“Working with Frut was so fun because I was able to be as free as I wanted in my creative process,” said RYAHN about the collaboration. “Lunchie reached out and asked me to send over any guitar and vocal ideas I had and I wrote a lot of what we actually used on the spot. Then, when I heard the beat they created around it, I fell in love immediately ‘cause it was just so upbeat and emotional at the same time. I played it one million times.”

Those unfamiliar with Frut, the Miami-based producer collective led by chart-topping instrumentalist LunchMoney Lewis first made their debut in 2020 with a guest feature on Austin Mahone’s “You Got Me.” Frut’s debut release is a lead up to the artist’s forthcoming debut album — currently in the works.

“Happening Again” is available everywhere via Lunchbox Records. After the listen, stream the rising star’s complete catalog on all digital streaming platforms. Now is the perfect time to begin following Frut’s superstar career that is on the horizon.

Watch the new collaboration below and follow Frut on social media.