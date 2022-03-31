Washington, D.C.’s post-hardcore quartet Design Flaw announce the release of their new EP Beasts of a Future Decay, out April 1st, with an exclusive premiere here on Substream Magazine.
“Beasts of a Future Decay is a deeply personal reaction from four humans in flux — an artifact of the search for balance between calm and chaos, fantasy and reality, hope and fear” – Navid Marvi
The bands first single released off the EP, Ghost, has a hypnotic and dark sound that reminds us a bit of the Deftones. It’s a very powerful and emotional song.
Track List
1. Silence
2.Ghost
3. Dusk
4. Andromeda
Design Flaw is:
Navid Marvi
Ryan Hobbs
Stephen Smith
Gibran Esa
