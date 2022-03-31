Washington, D.C.’s post-hardcore quartet Design Flaw announce the release of their new EP Beasts of a Future Decay, out April 1st, with an exclusive premiere here on Substream Magazine.

“Beasts of a Future Decay is a deeply personal reaction from four humans in flux — an artifact of the search for balance between calm and chaos, fantasy and reality, hope and fear”­ – Navid Marvi

The bands first single released off the EP, Ghost, has a hypnotic and dark sound that reminds us a bit of the Deftones. It’s a very powerful and emotional song.

Track List

1. Silence

2.Ghost

3. Dusk

4. Andromeda

Design Flaw is:

Navid Marvi

Ryan Hobbs

Stephen Smith

Gibran Esa

