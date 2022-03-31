Following the popularity of his latest hit “Cold Hearted (Freestyle),” New Orleans recording artist Yeech taps in with fellow rising star Labanz for the new single “2nd Guessin Me.” Produced by the talented Blaqnmild, the video is a style wars between the two emerging artist dapped from head-to-toe in the latest designer fabrics while they trade bars about the new wave they are bringing to the industry. Stream “2nd Guessin Me” everywhere via own imprint.

Yeech and Labanz’s charisma, chemistry and crafty wordplay display what is in store for the future of hip hop as these two have already accumulated a huge grassroots following in the South. “2nd Guessin Me” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as the two prepare for full-length solo releases, expected in late-2022. Yeech’s forthcoming debut EP will follow his 2021, Hype $Hit, which spawned notable hits “Scammers,” “24 Lemmon” and “2 Phones.”

Until then, feel free to take a look at the new visual below and follow the rising stars on social media.