Popular DJ-Producer Action Paxton makes his 2022 debut with the release of the retro-driven visual for the veteran’s latest hit “Boots & Cats.” The new single embodies these values to a tee and goes beyond the pale of what a standard electronic music release tends to embody.

Within the umbrella experience that is “Boots & Cats,” falls an audio single, an animated music video, and a NFT set that includes 8 cats and a set of boots brought to life by illustrator Sonja Calhoun. The graphics and creative direction unify all the different media pieces to express a common feel and message.

The new visual features LA’s own DatGirl. Paxton’s music video brings to life the animated characteristics found in the audio version of the song. The dynamic construction of the video doesn’t offer a moment for the viewers mind to drift as the flow cuts quickly from scene to scene, showcasing shots that blends trippy animation, throwback graphics, vivid colors, and a 3D animated Action Paxton meshed together in a conducive way that articles raw-energy and a fun-loving power.

Paxton’s latest effort prepares fans for his big 2022, which include more new music and project.

“Boots & Cats” is out now via own imprint. After watching the video, stream the new track here. For more on Action Paxton, follow the veteran recording artist on social media.

Join the party, take a look at “Boots & Cats” below.