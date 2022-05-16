GwalaBoy Phlyy, a fast-rising North Miami act is a motivated multi-disciplinary with a buzzing Going Colossal album campaign, keeping the momentum going with the release of the project’s latest piece in the new music video for album cut “Heavy Motion.” A braggadocious track, in the visual, GwalaBoy Phlyy rolls around the city in the big boy drops, freshest designer fabrics and big bags of cash — in order to show fans just the way he lives. Directed by Ntro4k Studios, the visual for “Heavy Motion” finds the Florida-based rap act practicing what he preaches It’s the perfect formal introduction for newfound fans.

Going Colossal is an 8-song project spearheaded by the breakout collaboration with Roc Nation’s Bobby Fishscale, “Cartier.” And with the hit, the project features a buzzworthy roster of notable acts like FG Famous. “Heavy Motion” and “Cartier” join other breakout cuts, like “Smoke” and “Mr. Freeze.” The full album is available now via GwalaBoy Music LLC.

“Heavy Motion” is one of the hottest songs coming out of today’s Florida Hip Hop music landscape and is anticipated to make GwalaBoy one of the hottest new artists in today’s hip hop. For more on GwalaBoy Phlyy, follow the new star on social media.

Watch “Heavy Motion” below.