Yamato, the popular Coca-Cola’s 2013 World DJ Contest Japan-winner, has been running rampant for the last several years with a string of red-hot dance records that led to over 30 million views on YouTube. Now with popular Japanese-based record label Avex, Yamato releases the defining new EP, titled Essentials. Yamato’s goal with Essentials is to stir up energy within the listener and close the secluded, adverse chapter of their recent past.

Featuring Mike Macdermid, title track “Essential,” launches with a shining, heavenly disposition. Piano House and electro-inspired sound design backs up a moment capturing mood brought about through the lyrics. A build-up hits and transitions the song to a melodic drop, taking the single to a peak moment. The section showcases deep house influences, as the previous sections rinse and repeat, giving Macdermid an ability to continue onward.

“Reflection,” smoothly segues from the mood that “Essential,” set, yet a different directive soon takes place as the track heads toward the first drop, delivering on a feminine rap verse thanks to vocalist Poe Leos. The drop comes in with a thunderous dominance, thick rhythmic synth-work ricocheting through the speakers of the listener. As bitter as it is sweet, “Reflection,” symbolizes a diversified, well-written essence that earned its spot on the EP.

“YOU,” pushes the EP on a dark and mysterious turn, representing one of the most experimental and technical vibes across the 4-tracks. The vocoded topline connected alongside sophisticated, alluring soundscapes makes this track perfect the dancefloor, having all the bells and whistles fit for a club venue setting.

“Neon Lights” is the 2nd collaboration with Mike Macdermid. Electric guitar strumming and a rock-inspired percussion influence is all organized within a slower-paced house music framework. The eased-while-upbeat feel acts as a natural closer, providing a reflective, full-circle moment that is intrinsically embedded through the design of this song.

Check out the complete EP below.