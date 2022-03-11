Los Angeles pop punk mavens, In Her Own Words, have released the bouncy, yet pummeling new single “Raining In Toronto” on Thriller Records, from their new album, Distance or Decay releasing on May 27th. Featuring a standout guest vocal by Jonathan Vigil, of The Ghost Inside, Raining In Torontotakes the band to heavier places than they have ever been. If you love cathartic pop singalongs with an earth shaking breakdown, this release is going to make you bob and sway all through summer. Buckle up and enjoy the ride, because Raining In Toronto is going to be the perfect track to turn your world around, and motivate you to drive across the country looking for lost love.

In Her Own Words are ready to climb every mountain they have to, as they ascend every music scene that they have clawed to be a part of. The band has written their most magnetic music to date, which is anchored by the sparkling new single “Raining In Toronto.” This time out, IHOW has swung for the fences, and connected with a smash that is surely going to connect with all of their extremely loyal fans and strangers alike. There is something that is always familiar about Joey Fleming’s soulful vocal style, like your favorite hoodie, it just warms you up. When you mix the cold winters of upstate NY, with the palm trees and haze of Los Angeles, you get a powerful blend of dream versus reality. That is exactly what IHOW is. Aggressive instrumentation and pop shimmer at the same time. Salty and sweet, with the energy of 5 fire pistons ready to take on the world. WATCH OUT, here they come.

