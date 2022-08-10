Legendary Pittsburhg-punk rockers Anti-Flag have just released a new song and music video, “The Fight of Our Lives,” which can be found below. The song appears on their upcoming 13th studio album, Lies They Tell Our Children, which will be due out January 6th, 2023 via Spinefarm Records. Pre-orders can be found here.

“The Fight of Our Lives” is the next great song from Anti-Flag, and features fellow veteran punk-rockers Rise Against‘s Tim Mcllarth and Bad Religion‘s Brian Baker.

“To us, this song is a unique demonstration of the power of community,” Anti-Flag says. “Bringing in Tim and Brian was just to drive the nail home that this shit takes all of us. The predication of punk rock, to leave things better than you found them, to give a fuck about more than just yourself… The planet can’t spare another day before we take massive steps to stop catastrophic human-made disaster. Nuclear arsenals are on the rise. Millions are displaced around the world. From Ukraine to Yemen, there are currently 27 major conflicts on the planet. Corporate and terrorist networks are reaping massive profits from the bloodshed and division being sewn.

“A growing international neo-fascist crusade is spreading across the world hell bent on furthering a movement rooted in racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and every other kind of bigotry imaginable. Extremist religious movements grow more emboldened to seize power over the world’s governments enacting laws such as the Supreme Court has in the United States, where the human right to an abortion is being banned.

“We are truly in the fight of our lives. It’s a time to stand up and be counted. We are at a historic tipping point in human civilization where we can swing towards peace, empathy, optimism, justice, and human rights for all, or we can swing towards more of this ominous rising tide which has already brought so much inequality, pain and death.”

Lies They Tell Our Children Artwork:

Track-listing:

“SOLD EVERYTHING” “MODERN META MEDICINE” (Feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage) “LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE.” (Feat. Shane Told of Silverstein) “THE FIGHT OF OUR LIVES” (Feat. Tim McIlrath of Rise Against + Brian Baker of Bad Religion) “IMPERIALISM” (Feat. Ashrita Kumar of Pinkshift) “VICTORY OR DEATH (WE GAVE ‘EM HELL)” (Feat. Campino of Die Toten Hosen) “THE HAZARDOUS” “SHALLOW GRAVES” (Feat. Tré Burt) “WORK & STRUGGLE” “NVREVR” (Feat. Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop) “ONLY IN MY HEAD”

Tour dates:

9/16—Burlington, VT—Higher Ground (With Brendan Kelly, Mint Green)

9/17—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall—ANTIfest (Early Show) With Mint Green*

9/17—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall—ANTIfest (Late Show) With Brendan Kelly*

9/18—Hamden, CT—Space Ballroom (With Brendan Kelly, Mint Green)

9/23—Birmingham, AL—Furnace Fest—Sloss Furnaces*

9/24—Charleston, SC—Music Farm (With Doll Skin, Teens in Trouble)

9/25—Louisville, [email protected] Louder Than Life Festival—Highland Festival Grounds— KY Expo Center*

9/30—Washington, DC—Black Cat (With Suicide Machines, Catbite, Celebration Summer)

10/1—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre—ANTIfest (With Four Year Strong, Microwave, Catbite, Dissidente)*

10/6—Boise, ID—The Shredder (With Bad Cop / Bad Cop, The Last Gang)

10/7—Seattle, WA—El Corazon (With Bad Cop / Bad Cop, The Last Gang)

10/8—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom—ANTIfest (With Good Riddance, Bad Cop/ Bad Cop, The Last Gang,The Macks)*

10/13—Richmond, VA—Canal Club

10/14—Virginia Beach, VA—Elevation 27

10/15—Sayreville, NJ —Starland Ballroom—ANTIfest (With Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Anti-Flag, Surfboart, The Black Tones, Catbite)*

10/29—Gainesville, FL—FEST 20—Bo Diddly Plaza*

10/30—Gainesville, FL—FEST 20—Bo Diddly Plaza*

11/4—Chicago, IL—The Metro—ANTIfest (With We Are The Union, Suicide Machines, Gully Boys, Blind Adam, and the Federal League)*

11/5—Detroit, MI—The Sanctuary (We Are The Union, Blind Adam and the Federal League)

11/6—Silverado, CA—Punk In The Park—Oak Canyon Park*

12/4—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom (Doll Skin and With We Are The Union)

12/9—Buffalo, NY—Rec Room (With Cancer Bats and Plasmid)

12/10—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall—ANTIfest (With Cancer Bats, Dilly Dally, Dead Tired, Indian Giver)*

*FESTIVAL DATE

WITH VULGAIRES MACHINS AND MUDIE:

11/12—Sherbrooke, QC—Granada Theater

11/13—Quebec City, QC—Imperial Bell

11/15—Joliette, QC—Salle Rolland-Brunelle

11/16—Ville de Saguenay, QC—Théâtre du Palais Municipal

11/18—Trois-Rivières, QC—Cabaret de l’Amphithéâtre Cogeco

11/19—Montreal, QC—MTELUS