Keemo has returned bringing us another dope visual for his single ‘Poor High Class.’

The song itself was produced by Jared Phillip Allen. As Keemo was writing his lyrics to the track, he was inspired by memories of struggle. He was thinking about hustling his way out of hard times and overcoming obstacles without any excuses.

For him, this single is something like an autobiography. While watching the video and digesting his words, fans will get a glimpse of how this artist came up.

The video for ‘Poor High Class’ was directed by Evan Aparicio and Sayvor Greer. The directors selected the backdrops of various Miami neighborhoods. The crew shot scenes at a well-known hood store, Kenya’s House, and MVP Exotics.

The authentic filming aligns with Keemo’s creativity. Once again, Keemo delivers a quality that’s unparalleled. After watching “Poor High Class,” follow the new artist on social media.

Watch it now.