Glass Animals

Metro // Chicago, IL // October 4, 2021

Glass Animals played a super intimate set at Metro, and it was just as amazing as their arena shows.

For a few hundred fans, a small Glass Animals show was a dream come true. Sirius XM and Pandora subscribers were eligible to win free tickets to the show. Glass Animals will be back in Chicago in March 2022 at the Credit Union 1 Arena, but this secret show definitely will hold fans over in the meantime. The band played songs from all three of their studio albums, including their newest hit “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)”. Lead singer and guitarist Dave Bayley’s smooth vocals were in top form, and his dance moves were on point. While the band certainly shine on a huge stage (their lighting and props alone are mesmerizing), it was refreshing to see them up close and personal with their fans.

Glass Animals are headed back home to the UK for a string of winter shows, but they’ll be back in the U.S. in 2022. For concert dates and tickets, click HERE.

