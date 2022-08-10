Arizona-based Don’t Panic have just released their new single, “Conquer Divide,” which can be found on all streaming platforms. The song is set to appear on their upcoming album, 42, which will be released on August 26th and also feature their previously-released single, “Time Machine”

“‘Conquer Divide’ is a personal protest, it’s the enormity of chaos, and feeling powerless to change it,” explains Don’t Panic singer Dylan Rowe. “It’s about compassion, understanding, forgiveness, anger, hope, all of the vulnerable feelings critical to realize change.”

Speaking further on the album – “I feel like we revisited our roots here with this one, which makes my heart really happy. Our first EP was very tongue-in-cheek, Conquer Divide and the ‘42’ LP definitely encapsulates that sarcastic sentiment, something we were known for in the very beginning. We [Don’t Panic] are, undoubtedly, the “if I’m not laughing, I’m crying” kind of people, we try our best to balance our stinging satire with genuine optimism.”

Don’t Panic has been at it for over a decade, and after a brief hiatus, returned to the studio to write/record new music that will be included on 42. Vocalist Dylan Rowe and company are excited to once again be making music and were brought back together in 2021 when inspiration and the perfectly imperfect timing struck (nothing like some COVID downtime). With a similar energy to “Time Machine”, “Conquer Divide” leans into a mix of infectious guitar rock with tasteful backing keys to create an approachable, but heavy sound that perfectly lends itself to Rowe’s powerful vocal melodies. In support of the effort, the band is currently booking tour dates that include an August 26th album release show in Phoenix and 28th show in Los Angeles.

Track-listing: