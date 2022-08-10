Point North have just released their brand new song, the raucous new anthem, “RECOVER.”

With “RECOVER,” Point North has taken on a slighted heavier sound than they have in the past, while also taking a strong political stand for those who don’t have voices themselves. The song aims to inspire change, action, and progress.

Point North is particularly passionate about reforming female reproductive rights and with the song’s release, the band — consisting of Jon Lundin, Sage Weeber, and Andy Hershey — are donating $3,000 towards abortion funds.

On the new single, Point North share, “We are angry. That’s the bottom line with our new song and sound. We are living in a time where rights are taken away, lives are not valued and our American reality is being shaped by people who do not care about us. This is our creative outlet and this is how we choose to use our voice. We want to inspire change, action and progress. “RECOVER” is only the beginning. No man has the right to tell a woman or person with a uterus what they can or cannot do with their body. We stand for reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy for every human. With that, we will be donating $3000 to the National Network Of Abortion Funds with the release of “RECOVER”. Abortion is healthcare.”

Tour Dates:

Point North w/ Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, & Garzi

August 10 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

August 12 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

August 13 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

August 14 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO