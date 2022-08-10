MISS MAY I releases new single and video “Free Fall”, from the upcoming Curse of Existence album. (Photo Credit – Ross Theisen)

Miss May I vocalist Levi Benton shares “This song ‘Free Fall’ is our open invitation to anyone who wants to take that leap they never had the courage to take. When you reach the edge of a journey you have struggled to travel through and you back out before the final step, this is your chance to take that leap off the edge and see where the journey takes you. I know the popular term for this is ‘imposter syndrome’ and for anyone who has felt the relief of pushing through, this song is your anthem.”

Curse of Existence, the seventh studio album from MISS MAY I, explodes with the life experience of an established band, the uncertainty of mental health struggles, the isolation of the global shutdown, and the perspective gained from the most extensive time away from the road of each man’s adult life.

Pre-order Curse of Existence here: https://bfan.link/curse-of-existence

“Curse Of Existence is exactly what it reads, the curse we have in our existence. This doesn’t mean anything strictly negative, but it covers all existence that is the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the sorrow and the joy. Everything that comes with life comes with a lesson and a price and that is what we have put into this new album. It tells our lessons over our lives that have shaped us and have brought us to the very bottom of our lowest low and the tallest point to our highest high. We know the reflection we all went through during the world coming to a halt and that experience brought a lot of these sheltered emotions to light!” – Levi Benton

Produced by Will Putney (A Day To Remember, The Amity Affliction, Every Time I Die), Curse of Existence is the sound of five people prying victory from the jaws of defeat. Unbroken by isolation, fearless in the face of fear, MISS MAY I wrestle with demons real and imagined all over the album.

The Curse of Existence Tour

09/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

09/02 Springfield, MO – The Riff

09/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/04 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

09/06 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

09/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

09/08 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

09/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

09/14 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Granada

09/17 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/18 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

09/20 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

09/21 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

09/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

09/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

09/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

09/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

09/28 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

09/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

09/30 Horseheads, NY – The L

10/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/02 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre