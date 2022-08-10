MISS MAY I releases new single and video “Free Fall”, from the upcoming Curse of Existence album. (Photo Credit – Ross Theisen)
Miss May I vocalist Levi Benton shares “This song ‘Free Fall’ is our open invitation to anyone who wants to take that leap they never had the courage to take. When you reach the edge of a journey you have struggled to travel through and you back out before the final step, this is your chance to take that leap off the edge and see where the journey takes you. I know the popular term for this is ‘imposter syndrome’ and for anyone who has felt the relief of pushing through, this song is your anthem.”
Curse of Existence, the seventh studio album from MISS MAY I, explodes with the life experience of an established band, the uncertainty of mental health struggles, the isolation of the global shutdown, and the perspective gained from the most extensive time away from the road of each man’s adult life.
Pre-order Curse of Existence here: https://bfan.link/curse-of-existence
“Curse Of Existence is exactly what it reads, the curse we have in our existence. This doesn’t mean anything strictly negative, but it covers all existence that is the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the sorrow and the joy. Everything that comes with life comes with a lesson and a price and that is what we have put into this new album. It tells our lessons over our lives that have shaped us and have brought us to the very bottom of our lowest low and the tallest point to our highest high. We know the reflection we all went through during the world coming to a halt and that experience brought a lot of these sheltered emotions to light!” – Levi Benton
Produced by Will Putney (A Day To Remember, The Amity Affliction, Every Time I Die), Curse of Existence is the sound of five people prying victory from the jaws of defeat. Unbroken by isolation, fearless in the face of fear, MISS MAY I wrestle with demons real and imagined all over the album.
The Curse of Existence Tour
09/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
09/02 Springfield, MO – The Riff
09/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/04 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
09/06 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
09/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
09/08 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
09/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
09/14 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Granada
09/17 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/18 Flint, MI – Machine Shop
09/20 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
09/21 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
09/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
09/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
09/28 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
09/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
09/30 Horseheads, NY – The L
10/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/02 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre