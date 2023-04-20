MAN ON MAN (the powerhouse creative convergence of Imperial Teen and Faith No More co-founder Roddy Bottum & his guitar-annihilating partner Joey Holman) have kicked down the door and reentered the modern music zeitgeist with the announcement of their forthcoming sophomore album Provincetown, set to drop June 16th via Polyvinyl Record Co. The group has also dropped the LP’s first track and music video for “Showgirls” and announced their forthcoming summer tour, kicking off July 1st (Roddy’s 60th Birthday Party), at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. Full dates below.

Initially formed during the pandemic, as was their romantic relationship, MAN ON MAN (M.O.M. for short) and their 2021 self-titled debut album began as a project to pass the time and a way to share their blossoming emotional feelings for one another. Upon release, the album caught the immediate attention of Rolling Stone, Conde Nast’s them, KEXP, Consequence, Kerrang! (“woozy shoegaze cuddles and wistful, low-key ballads”), DIY (“an escapist blend of lo-fi indie punk, harnessing the beauty of their companionship in the sun-kissed soundscapes”) and more.

And while their debut album showcased the crackling spark of a dynamite creative partnership in bloom, the forthcoming Provincetown is a dynamic, electrifying evolution, that is, most of all, an important reflection on queerness at a time when wise, clever and unapologetic LGBTQ+ voices are the most needed to scream from the rooftops.

MAN ON MAN teases listeners with the first taste of the album’s unabashedly proud soul, pulsing synth backbone, and ferocious guitar work via pre-release track “Showgirls”. Though named for a Provincetown-based variety show, and boasting one of the album’s most blush-inducing one-liners, “Showgirls” actually taps into a call-to-action, asking the listener to give in to the beautiful spontaneous moments that stick with us for our whole lives and learn what makes us tick as passionate human beings with blood in our veins. Watch the equally poignant music video HERE – a bold punk pop performance that evokes a classic Queercore spirit. Bodies of men intertwined, joyfully thrashing to the point of catharsis while Holman spits into the air, all giving way to an affectionate mass make-out mosh pit.

“As we lean into what MAN ON MAN is and will be, two things immediately come up. Energy and community,” said Roddy Bottum about the next era of MAN ON MAN, and adding in regards to the first track drop, “Showgirls is all that.”

A kaleidoscopic, fuzzy rock record with irresistible pop flourishes and deliciously provocative lyrics, Provincetown is a bold, fearless statement piece for today’s queer community. Be it through their reflections of love, lust, community or simply feeling grateful for being alive, Provincetown will go down in music history as a modern classic of queer rock, a snapshot for what it meant to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community during this tumultuous time.

The album was largely written in the town that gives it its namesake and that is the site of Roddy & Joey’s first home together. It explores their deepening relationship while also providing a broader look at the nuances of adult queerness in 2023, be it with irreverence via the bewildered observations of Grindr culture on “Piggy”, with celebratory spirit on the unwavering love anthem “I Feel Good”, or with applause for the efforts of today’s youth who are leading the charge for societal change on “Kids”. The album closes with a mind-melting appearance by J Mascis (of Dinosaur Jr.) that is captivating, thrilling, and undeniably unique, much like the album as a whole.

Tracklist for ‘Provincetown’ :

Take It From Me Showgirls I Feel Good Haute Couture Piggy Kids Feelings Gloryhole Who Could Know Hush (feat. J Mascis)

MAN ON MAN 2023 Summer Tour Dates

07/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed # [SOLD OUT]

07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #

07/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre # [SOLD OUT]

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Loft Bar

07/21 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – The Blue Room

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

07/24 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

07/25 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ New World Brewing

07/28 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

07/29 – Washington, DC @ DC9

* w/ Imperial Teen, Nastie Band (Roddy’s 60th B-day Show)

# w/ Le Tigre