Outside Lands, San Francisco’s celebrated independent music festival taking place August 11-13 in Golden Gate Park, announced today that Single-Day tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to purchase quickly as these tickets are expected to sell out. Single day ticket prices start at: Single Day GA ($199), Single Day GA+ ($299), Single Day VIP ($449) and Single Day Golden Gate Club ($2,199). A limited number of 3-Day GA and Golden Gate Club passes are still available. Taxes and fees apply to all ticket types. Tickets are all available exclusively at www.sfoutsidelands.com.
The stacked daily lineup for the festival’s 15 year anniversary include: Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, aespa and WILLOW on Friday; Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck andL’Impératrice on Saturday; and ODESZA, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex and Tobe Nwigwe on Sunday with much more across all three days of the festival.
Yesterday, organizers also announced the daily chef and restaurant lineups for Golden Gate Club, Outside Lands’ premiere luxury experience. Friday will feature Food & Wine’sBest New Chef 2016 winner Ravi Kapur from the James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Liholiho Yacht Club, who will serve South and East Asian inspired heritage cuisine. Saturday features two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Tyler Florencewith Miller & Lux offering innovative renditions of American steakhouse classics. Sunday closes out the elevated experience with Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winner for Best Restaurant, Boulevard, led by chef duo Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin who will serve New American staples from their iconic Embarcadero location.
The fan favorite electronic music haven, SOMA Tent, will return for a third year and promises club beats with top-level sound and lights from open to close. Friday features Claptone, BLOND:ISH and Justin Jay; Saturday includes sets from Daniel Avery, Sama’ Abdulhadi and Denis Sulta; and Sunday concludes with Âme b2b Trikk, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker; and many more each day.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Kendrick Lamar
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
J.I.D
Interpol
aespa
WILLOW
Cuco
Alex G
Claptone
Monolink
DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
Raveena
BLOND:ISH
Becky Hill
Crumb
Justin Jay
Ethel Cain
The Dip
Samia
Disco Lines
La Doña
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Evan Giia
Matt Hansen
Westend
Nala
Miss Dre
Izzy Heltai
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Foo Fighters
Lana Del Rey
Maggie Rogers
FISHER
Father John Misty
Orville Peck
L’Impératrice
Nora En Pure
Alvvays
NIKI
Mariah the Scientist
Trixie Mattel
Daniel Avery
Lovejoy
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Jessie Murph
Zack Fox
Denis Sulta
Cobra Man
TOPS
Orion Sun
VNSSA
manila grey
Donny Benét
Eddie Zuko
Kim Ann Foxman
No Vacation
Wednesday
midwxst
Adi Oasis
EREZ
Sour Widows
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
ODESZA
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
Tobe Nwigwe
Beabadoobee
Poolside
Soccer Mommy
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Âme b2b Trikk
WhoMadeWho
Joy Oladokun
Inhaler
Tinlicker
DOPE LEMON
Gabriels
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Red Axes
Nanna
Coco & Breezy
Wild Child
UPSAHL
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Fake Fruit
Loverground
Venus & the Flytraps