Rising Atlanta recording artist Phalie has social media going crazy right now with the viral single “Ratchet.” Now, the song gets a visual presentation featuring a wide variety of celebrities twerking to the new hit. You may stream the viral hit, below.

The Terrius Mykel-directed visual features guest appearances by actress Tiffany Haddish and award-winning recording artist Swae Lee, who both dance around to the track. In the video, Phalie runs around the office and incites a twerk-a-thron for Casual Friday. Between the dancing, Phalie delivers a larger-than-life persona with slick lyrics and a catchy hook.

“Me and my cousin were in Miami playing around with some sounds while at the studio, then BOOM,” said Phalie. “I immediately began to come up with the song’s lyrics. I actually had this girl from around my way who was known for beating women up in mind as the record was being crafted. The night before that session she posted a video on IG giving somebody the business and that’s how the idea for the record was born.”

Pronounced Fay-Lie, Phalie is a Guyanese American Hip-Hop recording artist from Virginia’s southside area of Richmond. Originally starting his musical journey off as a DJ, which lead to him joining Plies on tour in 2016, he began to record as well as produce himself in 2019.

Phalie’s new hit is a follow-up to his breakout track “IV Play,” which has accumulated over 18,000 streams on Spotify. Both hits are preparing for Phalie’s upcoming project, which is expected at the end of 2022. “Ratchet” is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan.

“Ratchet” is produced by the talented producer BeatGodStacy. Phalie’s new hit is available on all digital streaming platforms via own imprint. For more on Phalie, follow him on social media.

Watch “Ratchet” below.