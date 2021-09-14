Substream favorite Tai Verdes has had himself a hell of a year. Since blowing up on the social media platform TikTok with his song “Stuck In the Middle,” Verdes released his debut album, TV, performed at Lollapalooza, and is now on tour with Chelsea Cutler and Quinn XCII.

While TV’s latest single, “A-O-K” continues to climb the U.S. Hot 100 (currently sitting at #52), Verdes has teamed up with rapper 24kGoldn for a more hyped up, high-energy reimagined version of the fan and critical favorite.

The accompanying music video, which was directed by Logan Meis, brings the two incredible rising stars together to showcase their eclectic styles and mischievous sense of humour reign free in a laid-back Sunday style backyard party that includes lemonade stands, pugs and flamingos. The colorful and easy-going feel of the video brings the fun-loving energy that is central to the duo’s collaboration; carried by the hyper-saturated color palette and two dynamic personalities that go head-to-head in a full-blown celebration of life and being A-O-K.

This video is fresh on the heels of what has been a red-hot summer for the Los Angeles-based recording artist. To date, ‘A-O-K’ has amassed 150M+ total streams since its May release and is currently averaging 1.5M+ streams daily. Like Tai’s previous hits ‘Stuck In The Middle’ and ‘DRUGS’, the track has been embraced by the TikTok community, notching over 1M creations to date and currently charting top 20 at both Pop and Alternative radio, as well as top 40 at Hot AC.

Verdes is currently on the road with Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler. He rounds out the year with an appearance at All Things Go Festival in DC and a sold-out 14-date headline tour. The shows begin November 2nd in Houston, TX and will include stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and Toronto. For more info, head here.