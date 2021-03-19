Today, the incredible alt/pop duo, Chapel, have released another new single, “Wow.” The song is the latest single to be released from their upcoming EP, Room Service, which will be released on April 23rd via Rise Records. Pre-orders for the EP can currently be found here.

Chapel self-directed the music video in their hometown of Atlanta. “Kortney & I wrote ‘WOW’ last summer. This song is about being led on and continuing to let it happen because you’ve got nothin’ better to do. It’s a self-aware and fun concept that we hope others can identify with,” Carter Hardin shares about the single.

“Wow” follows the EP’s previously released tracks “First Love,” and “Pillow Talk,” which racked up multiple spins on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation. Produced and engineered by the band – Carter Hardin (vocals/guitar/keys) and Kortney Grinwis (drums) – mixed by Matt Huber (Nightly, joan), and mastered by Sam Moses (Smallpools, Nightly), the 4-song EP showcases Chapel’s signature playful-yet-emotive lyrics, soaring pop melodies, and R&B inflected rhythms, synths, and guitars. Since releasing their debut EP Sunday Brunch in 2017, Chapel has accrued more than 8 million streams across platforms while receiving media acclaim.