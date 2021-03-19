Today, the Southampton pop punk band Royals release their latest music video for ‘Worldwide Catastrophe’.

Formed in 2019, the band got off to a quick start releasing several singles and music videos followed by their debut EP ‘Painted Gold’.The band headed into the studio in late 2019 with Neck Deep’s Seb Barlow to record a line of singles ready for release in 2020. The first of those singles was ‘Out Of Reach’ which was released to an amazing reception. The song was featured in Spotify’s ‘New Punk Tracks’ playlist and added to Idobi Radio’s rotation. Their latest single ‘FairWeather Friend’ was also featured on Spotify’s ‘New Punk Tracks’ playlist as well as ‘Pop Punk’s Not Dead’ and it also earned them a place on Alt Press’ ‘Top 10 Rising UK Pop Punk Bands’ list.

“Worldwide Catastrophe is intended to put across a message about how we live in a world full of selfishness, greed & hate amongst other awful things. I believe our generation can be the voice to make changes to these things and help make the world a better place. This is the message I wanted to get across lyrically when writing this song. Since our last release we have developed as a band on so many levels and this song is a prime example of what you can expect from Royals in the near future.”

Luke Smithson, Vocal and Guitars

Luke Smithson – Vocals

Will Sherlock – Guitar

Alex Baker – Guitar

Tom Guildford – Bass

Tom Trowbridge – Drums

