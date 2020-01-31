Kiana Valenciano takes thing slow with new single “No Rush”

Today R&B pop artist Kiana Valenciano has shared her latest single “No Rush.” The soft synth track was produced by Billy Davis, known for his work with Brockhampton, Saba, and NoName and carries the easy going vibe the title suggests.

Of the track, Kiana says: “I had the lyrics and a melody and once Billy started playing on the keys, I started singing along and it just went on from there. Often times couples get into arguments because of insecurities and pressure and I wrote this thinking about how sometimes you just have to reassure your partner that you’re on the same page and there’s no need to rush the natural flow of the relationship.”

Listen to “No Rush” here: