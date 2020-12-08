Today, Buffalo, New York’s Every Time I Die have released two new powerful tracks, “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures.” The songs were produced and mixed by Will Putney (Body Count, The Ghost Inside, Kublai Khan), and comes after the band have teased the songs recently for fans.

According to Every Time I Die’s vocalist Keith Buckley, the tracks are “two sides of the same reactionary coin. While ‘A Colossal Wreck’ looks around at the current state of the world and says ‘life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’ and, ‘Desperate Pleasures’ takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before. It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I’m not sure which is worse, bein-g a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor.”

Acclaimed for their energetic and intense live shows, Every Time I Die have announced a live stream event for December 19 @ 2pm PT/5pm ET. Tickets for “Every Time I Die’s Online Telethon Extravaganza” can be purchased here.